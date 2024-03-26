The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with fractured ribs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Nootbaar has been held out since early March after fracturing two fractures in the left side of his ribcage. He resumed taking swings against soft-toss pitching Monday, and the Cardinals are optimistic that the 26-year-old won't need to spend much longer than the 10-day minimum on the IL.
