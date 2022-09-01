Nootbaar went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, two walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Reds.

Nootbaar didn't start Wednesday, but he pinch hit for Paul DeJong in the ninth inning. Nootbaar drew a walk and stole second, but he was left aboard. The game turned into a marathon, with the outfielder supplying the decisive hit in the 13th inning, a two-run blast that gave the Cardinals their margin of victory. The 24-year-old homered five times over his last 15 games in August, going 16-for-53 (.302) with 13 walks in that span. He's up to 10 homers, 32 RBI, 41 runs scored and four steals through 78 contests overall.