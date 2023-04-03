Nootbaar (thumb) played catch Sunday, but it's unclear when he might return to the Cardinals' lineup, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar's thumb doesn't bother him while swinging a bat but apparently it's still sore when catching the ball. His return does not appear imminent, and with the Braves slated to start a lefty Tuesday, it could be at least Wednesday before he plays again.
