Nootbaar (thumb) played catch Sunday, but it's unclear when he might return to the Cardinals' lineup, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar's thumb doesn't bother him while swinging a bat but apparently it's still sore when catching the ball. His return does not appear imminent, and with the Braves slated to start a lefty Tuesday, it could be at least Wednesday before he plays again.