Nootbaar was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Nootbaar recorded hits in each of his last five games and went 6-for-12 with a homer, two doubles, three runs and three RBI over that stretch. However, he had lost out on some playing time recently and will head to the minors after Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Homers in Monday's win•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Takes seat Monday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Losing work to Capel•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Benched against righty•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Sits versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: May play regularly versus righties•