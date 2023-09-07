Nootbaar is absent from the lineup Thursday at Atlanta.
Tyler O'Neill, Tommy Edman and Jordan Walker will start across the outfield as the Cardinals match up against left-hander Max Fried. Nootbaar has posted an .855 OPS in 317 plate appearances this year against righties, compared to a .704 OPS in 96 plate appearances versus southpaws.
