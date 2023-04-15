Nootbaar went 0-for-1 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Pirates. He walked three times.
Nootbaar was making his first appearance in the lineup since Opening Day after missing over two weeks due to jamming his left thumb. The 25-year-old outfielder will be an everyday option for the Cardinals now that he's healthy, and he should be a helper in a few fantasy categories.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Activated from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Could return Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Could start rehab games Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Could return this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Unlikely to be activated Monday•