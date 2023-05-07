Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

Nootbaar is on a tear now, going 9-for-14 (.643) over his last three games. That's the kind of spark the Cardinals need from their leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers, but the rest of the lineup has been a bit too inconsistent. Nootbaar's surge has him up to a .304/.442/.420 slash line with two home runs, three steals, seven RBI and 10 runs scored through 20 contests.