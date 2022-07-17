Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Reds.

Nootbaar has quietly hit safely in his last six games, though he had a brief trip to Triple-A Memphis in the midst of that stretch. He's gone 7-for-16 (.438) with four extra-base hits as he continues to improve at the plate. Through 101 plate appearances this year, he's slashing .200/.277/.378 with four homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored, a stolen base and four doubles. With Juan Yepez (forearm) and Harrison Bader (foot) sidelined, Nootbaar should have a chance to carve out a role against right-handed pitching until the Cardinals' outfield group is healthier.