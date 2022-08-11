Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-5 win against Colorado.

Nootbaar plated the final run in a big first inning for St. Louis with a sacrifice fly. He added two triples to his stat line, including one that knocked in the Cardinals' final run in the ninth frame. Nootbaar had just one big-league triple over 114 contests coming into Wednesday, and his fifth-inning stolen base was just the fourth of his career.