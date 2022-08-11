Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-5 win against Colorado.
Nootbaar plated the final run in a big first inning for St. Louis with a sacrifice fly. He added two triples to his stat line, including one that knocked in the Cardinals' final run in the ninth frame. Nootbaar had just one big-league triple over 114 contests coming into Wednesday, and his fifth-inning stolen base was just the fourth of his career.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Looking like everyday player•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Perfect at plate Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Emerging as primary right fielder•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Swats solo shot Friday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Getting burn in right field•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Tacks on three-run homer•