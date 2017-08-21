Cardinals' Luke Voit: Sent back to Triple-A
Voit was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
While Voit has maintained a respectable .783 OPS over 43 games since receiving the call to the majors, the Cardinals hadn't been able to find regular starts for the first baseman, who has picked up just 23 at-bats in 18 games in August. The 26-year-old will get the chance to take back an everyday role with Memphis for the next week or so before presumably rejoining the Cardinals as a September callup.
