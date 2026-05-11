The Cardinals must decide soon whether to return Pushard (knee) to the active roster or expose the Rule 5 pick to waivers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pushard -- who is coming back from right knee tendinitis -- checked off what could be the final box on his rehab assignment checklist Sunday with the second of back-to-back appearances at Triple-A Memphis. He's pitched well over his last five rehab outings, yielding a total of one run with an 8:3 K:BB covering six innings. If the Rule 5 pick is added back to St. Louis' active roster, he'll be used in a low-leverage relief role.