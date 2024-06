The Cardinals selected Raposo's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

With Ivan Herrera (back) headed to the injured list, the Cardinals will call upon Raposo to give them additional depth behind the plate. The 26-year-old backstop has slashed just .187/.241/.323 through 167 plate appearances in the minors and is unlikely to see much playing time behind Pedro Pages while Herrera is out. Keynan Middleton (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.