Gorman, a natural third baseman who's acclimating to second base in the wake of the offseason acquisition of Nolan Arenado, played at the keystone for the first time in a simulated game Tuesday and helped turn a double play, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Despite being thought of as the team's third baseman of the near future before Arenado's arrival, Gorman embraced the possibility of carving out another path to the majors after the former Rockie was inked to a contract that could run through 2027. Gorman made defensive strides at the hot corner in the Low-A and High-A levels during 2019, but his focus on second base this spring has been going relatively smoothly, including in Tuesday's sim game. The 20-year-old could open the season at Double-A, but the goal is to have him at Triple-A Memphis by the end of the 2021 minor-league campaign.