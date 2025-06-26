Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Another start against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gorman will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Thursday's game versus the Cubs.
It's the second day in a row that Gorman has started against a left-handed pitcher, and he's been in the lineup 15 times across the Cardinals' last 17 contests. The 25-year-old has posted a .919 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBI over that stretch.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Caps team barrage of two-run homers•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Idle against southpaw•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: More playing time with Herrera out•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Hits three-run homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Continues to heat up with homer•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Homers, reaches three times•