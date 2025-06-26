default-cbs-image
Gorman will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Thursday's game versus the Cubs.

It's the second day in a row that Gorman has started against a left-handed pitcher, and he's been in the lineup 15 times across the Cardinals' last 17 contests. The 25-year-old has posted a .919 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBI over that stretch.

