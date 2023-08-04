Gorman (foot) is starting at second base and batting third Friday against the Rockies, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
After missing Thursday's game due to a bruised foot, Gorman is officially good to go for Friday's series opener. The 23-year-old came back from the All-Star break scorching hot, but he is just 1-for-11 with seven strikeouts across his last four games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Scratched with bruised foot•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Collects sixth steal•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Homers twice in win•