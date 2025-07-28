Gorman (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gorman's back responded well to a pain-killing injection and he has been cleared for rehab games. The infielder has been sidelined only since mid-July, so he could be ready to rejoin the Cardinals' active roster later this week. What Gorman's playing time looks like upon his return might depend on what the Cardinals do ahead of the trade deadline.