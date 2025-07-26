Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Gorman (back) could begin a rehab assignment next week, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gorman was placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend with a lower-back injury that first cropped up before the All-Star break. He was given a pain-killing injection Monday and has evidently responded well enough that he could be cleared for game action shortly. Because Gorman has not missed much time, his rehab assignment should be relatively brief, setting him up for an early-August return.