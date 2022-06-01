Gorman was held out of Tuesday's lineup against the Padres due to lower-back stiffness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It appeared to be a regular day off for Gorman with a left-handed pitcher on the mound, but he also wasn't available off the bench due to the back issue. The 22-year-old dealt with a similar issue during spring training that sidelined him for a couple days, though the injury is apparently less severe this time around. Gorman should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale versus San Diego.