Gorman was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles due to right hamstring tightness, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gorman had to leave Tuesday's game after injuring himself while legging out an infield single in the second inning. There's still no word on how severe Gorman's injury is, but the Cardinals will likely offer more details before Wednesday's contest. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for the time being.