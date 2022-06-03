Gorman (back) is feeling "fine" and was held out of the lineup Thursday against the Cubs in hopes of being able to return at full strength Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman went through batting practice but was held out of the lineup and was not used as a pinch hitter Thursday. However, manager Oliver Marmol said that decision was made with the hopes that Gorman would be able to play second base -- rather than only serve as the designated hitter -- for Friday afternoon's game against the Cubs. Gorman has been sidelined for the Cardinals' last three contests.