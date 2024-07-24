Gorman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Gorman will be joined on the bench by fellow lefty-hitting regular Michael Siani as the Pirates bring southpaw Martin Perez to the hill for the series finale. Brendan Donovan will cover second base in Gorman's stead.
