Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Getting Wednesday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gorman is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gorman will get a day of rest against left-hander Madison Bumgarner. The 22-year-old sits with Willson Contreras operating as the designated hitter and Andrew Knizner starting behind the plate.
