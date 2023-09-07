Gorman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk, a stolen base and three total runs in an 11-6 win against Atlanta on Wednesday.

After snapping a 16-game homer drought with a pair of long balls Tuesday, Gorman went deep again Wednesday, smashing a 414-foot, three-run shot in the eighth inning to cap a big offensive night by the Cardinals. Prior to the two-game power surge, Gorman had been struggling mightily, batting .169 with a 40.6 percent strikeout rate since the start of August. The punchouts haven't gone away -- Gorman has six over his past three contests -- but it's hard to complain about those since he's knocked in eight runs over that stretch.