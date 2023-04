Gorman went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

Gorman had a pair of RBI singles, providing the Cardinals' first and last runs of the game. The 22-year-old is still hitting excellently to begin 2023, though this was just his third multi-hit effort. He's up to a .333/.447/.692 slash line with four home runs, 12 RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base through 47 plate appearances.