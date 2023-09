St. Louis placed Gorman on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain.

Gorman suffered the injury while legging out an infield single in Tuesday's win at Baltimore and will be sidelined until at least next weekend. The 23-year-old slugger leaves behind an .805 OPS with 27 homers and 76 RBI through 119 games this season with the Cardinals, who have called up Juniel Querecuto from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move.