The Cardinals placed Gorman on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back pain, retroactive to Friday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gorman's back began bothering him right before the All-Star break. After getting the week to rest, the 25-year-old was still unable to return to the starting nine Friday and will now remain out until at least July 28 upon moving to the IL. Thomas Saggese will return to St. Louis to fill the open roster spot and may take over as the Cardinals' primary second baseman.