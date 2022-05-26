Gorman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman has started four of five games since being promoted late last week, and he'll take a seat for Thursday's series opener. The 22-year-old is off to a strong start through 20 plate appearances with a .294/.400/.412 slash line. Tommy Edman will shift to the keystone while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop.