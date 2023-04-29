Gorman went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

This was just the second time in the last seven games Gorman has failed to record a hit, though he's just 6-for-26 (.231) in that span. He had a 9.0 percent walk rate last year, but it's up to 13.1 percent so far in 2023. He's still striking out at a 29.0 percent clip, but Gorman has a steady .279/.370/.547 slash line with six home runs, 22 RBI, seven runs scored, five doubles and two steals through 100 plate appearances.