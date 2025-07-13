Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus Atlanta due to low back pain, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gorman could be available off the bench, though with the All-Star break looming, the Cardinals may prefer to stay away from him Sunday. Ivan Herrera (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will enter the lineup at designated hitter in place of Gorman, who had started in each of the last three games while going 3-for-10 with a home run and two walks. Though Herrera projects to serve as St. Louis' primary DH moving forward, Gorman could still stick in the lineup against right-handed pitching by playing second base, while Brendan Donovan covers left field in place of the injured Lars Nootbaar (rib).