Gorman is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest reports.

Gormon is in the midst of a six-game hit streak during which he's gone 8-for-24 with a home run, three doubles, five RBI and eight runs, but he'll take a seat Friday with southpaw Tommy Henry pitching for the Diamondbacks. Albert Pujols will bat fifth as the designated hitter in the series opener.