Gorman (back) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday as long as he gets through a full workout Wednesday with no setbacks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gorman was forced to the IL last week with a balky back, an injury which is initially suffered back during the 2020-21 offseason during a weightlifting incident. He's feeling much better following a pain-killing injection, though, and appears on track for activation when first eligible this weekend as the Cardinals travel to Philadelphia.