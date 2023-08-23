Gorman (back) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday as long as he gets through a full workout Wednesday with no setbacks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Gorman was forced to the IL last week with a balky back, an injury which is initially suffered back during the 2020-21 offseason during a weightlifting incident. He's feeling much better following a pain-killing injection, though, and appears on track for activation when first eligible this weekend as the Cardinals travel to Philadelphia.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Showing signs of progress•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: To receive injection•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Placed on IL with back strain•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Thinks he could DH Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Out with back issue Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Remains sidelined Tuesday•