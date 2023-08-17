Gorman was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 14, with a lower-back strain.

Gorman has been dealing with off-and-on back discomfort since late July and will now get an extended period of rest. He leaves behind an .815 OPS with 24 home runs and 67 RBI in 104 games on the year. Jose Fermin and Taylor Motter will likely share time at second base for the Cardinals while Gorman is on the shelf.