Gorman's playing time could be reduced as a result of Victor Scott being named the Cardinals' starting center fielder, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With the club committing to Scott in center field, that means Lars Nootbaar will primarily play left field and Brendan Donovan will receive the bulk of his starts at second base. That leaves the designed hitter spot for Gorman, but it sounds like Alec Burleson will be the priority there. Gorman should still see some starts versus right-handed pitching, but he will not be in the lineup regularly. The 24-year-old finished with a .671 OPS and 37.6 percent strikeout rate last season and has a .553 OPS this spring.