Gorman went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run during Thursday's 2-1 win against the Reds.

The 23-year-old delivered the first run of the contest with an RBI double during the eighth inning, and he came around to score on a wild pitch after stealing third base. The late double extended Gorman's hit streak to 15 games, and he's batting .377 with five doubles, six homers, 17 RBI and 12 runs during that stretch.