Gorman was removed from Thursday's loss to the Angels due to lower-back tightness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The injury helps explain why manager Oliver Marmol oddly turned to Taylor Motter in Gorman's place as the Cardinals were trying to spark a comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gorman, who finished 0-for-3 with a run scored, is considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener against the Tigers.