Gorman (hamstring) said Sunday he's been working with a nutrition program this offseason and is heading toward spring training with increased flexibility and reduced back inflammation, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gorman has battled back issues the past couple years, but the nutrition program has apparently helped ease those issues. The 23-year-old finished 2023 on the injured list with a hamstring strain, but that injury doesn't appear to be a concern heading into camp. He's coming off a strong campaign during which he posted a .236/.328/.478 slash line with 27 homers, 76 RBI, 59 runs and seven steals in 119 contests.