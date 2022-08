Gorman isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout during Thursday's matinee, but he'll rest for the second game since left-hander Sean Newcomb is on the mound for the Cubs. Paul Goldschmidt is serving as the designated hitter while Albert Pujols starts at first base.