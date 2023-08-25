The Cardinals reinstated Gorman (back) from the injured list Friday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gorman landed on the injured list last week with a lower-back strain and will now return after a minimum stay. The 23-year-old was slashing .235/.350/.412 through 40 plate appearances in August prior to getting injured. Gorman's return will force Jose Fermin back to Triple-A Memphis in order to clear a roster spot.