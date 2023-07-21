Gorman is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Gorman will head to the bench as St. Louis faces off with southpaw Justin Steele on Friday. Willson Contreras will slot in at designated hitter while Andrew Knizner enters the lineup behind the plate and bats eighth against Chicago.
