Gorman was scratched from the lineup Monday against the Athletics due to lower-back tightness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
This back tightness has been a lingering issue for Gorman, who may need more days off down the stretch. Taylor Motter will start at second base and bat ninth as the Cardinals open a three-game series versus Oakland.
