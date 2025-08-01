Gorman (back) is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old went 3-for-13 with a double and a homer during his three-game rehab assignment, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Cardinals after recovering from lower-back pain. Gorman could be a regular presence in the lineup since the corresponding transaction will be Nolan Arenado (shoulder) heading to the IL.