Gorman went 1-for-1 with one double, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Gorman pinch-hit for Juan Yepez in the top of the ninth trailing 3-1 and came through with a massive double that plated Paul Goldschmidt and pushed Wilson Contreras to third. Both Contreras and Gorman would eventually come around to score the tying and go-ahead runs on a fielder's choice hit by Alec Burleson and throwing error by Enrique Hernandez. Gorman has been on fire over the last three games, hitting 3-for-6 with a pair of home runs while having a pair of massive at-bats as a pinch hitter.