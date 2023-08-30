Gorman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With the Cardinals and Padres getting together for a day game after a night game and with southpaw Rich Hill on the bump for San Diego, the lefty-hitting Gorman will get a day off. Gorman is sitting for the first time since he returned Friday from the 10-day injured list. He went 1-for-12 with two walks and 10 strikeouts in his first four games back in action.