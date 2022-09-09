site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Sitting again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Gorman is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gormon started four straight games at second base earlier this week but now finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest. Alec Burleson will bat seventh as the designated hitter Friday.
