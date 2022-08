Gorman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Gorman's 4-for-29 (.138) stretch at the plate has coincided with Albert Pujols' hot streak, and the rookie will sit out in favor of the veteran for a second straight day. Gorman started seven straight games prior to the mini-break, so he has not lost a regular role just yet.