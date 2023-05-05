Gorman (back) is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Gorman was pulled from Thursday's series finale against the Angels due to lower back tightness, though he might have been on the bench either way Friday with left-hander Matthew Boyd set to toe the slab for Detroit. Willson Contreras will take a turn at DH and bat third. Andrew Knizner is catching and batting ninth.
