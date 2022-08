Gorman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gorman, who has recorded hits in each of the past five games while swatting two home runs and stealing a base, will take a seat with the Cubs bringing southpaw Justin Steele to the mound. The righty-hitting Albert Pujols will draw into the lineup at designated hitter in place of the lefty-hitting Gorman.