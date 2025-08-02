Gorman went 1-for-3 in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

Gorman missed nearly two weeks due to lower-back pain. He started and played the whole game at third base, which is likely to be his main path to playing time while Nolan Arenado (shoulder) is on the injured list. Gorman has had a rough season, slashing .221/.310/.407 with nine home runs, 29 RBI, 31 runs scored and one stolen base across 229 plate appearances , though his .717 OPS this season is an improvement on last year's .671 mark.