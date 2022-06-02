Gorman (back) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gorman will take a seat for a third consecutive game due to lower-back tightness. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Gorman was listed among the Cardinals' participants in batting practice Thursday, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. St. Louis also hasn't added an infielder to its taxi squad for its current road trip as of Thursday, implying that Gorman isn't considered a candidate to land on the injured list.
