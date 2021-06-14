Gorman was named the Double-A Central Player of the Week on Monday after going 9-for-26 with seven home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs over a six-game stretch between June 7 and June 13.

Gorman had left the yard only three times through the first month of the Double-A season, but he suddenly finds himself near the top of the minor-league leaderboard in home runs on the heels of a huge week in the power department. He's now holding down a .954 OPS this season at Springfield, a sizable increase from the .765 mark he posted between Low-A Peoria and High-A Palm Beach in 2019. Gorman has seen most of his action at third base this season, but he's also picked up nine starts at second base, the position that likely represents his most realistic path to an everyday role at the big-league level with eight-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado entrenched at the hot corner.